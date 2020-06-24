Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Ghanaians are suffering in Botswana, president Akufo-Addo must come to our aid- Francis Afriyie

Ghanaian international, Francis Afriyie has shared his ordeal on how Ghanaian players are suffering in Botswana in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to Footballghana.com, the former Bechem United striker pleaded with the government to temporarily open the country’s borders for citizens stuck outside the country to return home despite extending the ban.



Boarders of the country remain closed and have, therefore, prevented Ghanaians outside to travel back home amid the Coronavirus storm.



Earlier reports suggested that Ghanaian footballers including former Black Stars defender Lee Addy and other 22 players in Ethiopia and Congo have been left stranded due to the virus and for that matter, called on the government to come into their aid.



In spite of that, Francis Afriyie who currently plies his trade for Botswanan side Township Rollers has become the latest player to share his grievances to the government.



“In fact, the COVID-19 crisis has brought a lot of problems to players outside the country. We are indeed struggling here. So I am pleading with the GFA, Sports Ministry and the president of the nation, Nana Akuffo-Addo to repatriate us”



“They should try their best to come and rescue us because we have nothing doing here since the league has been canceled. We don’t have food to eat and so, we are alerting the government that, Ghanaian players in Botswana are struggling” he said.

