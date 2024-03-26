Ghanaians are not fools – Coach Opeele reacts to NAPO’s dumsor timetable comments

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Coach, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng, alias Coach Opeele, is baffled by the comments of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on the current power situation in the country.



The former assistant coach of the national U-17 side expressed shock at the comments made by the minister, who is commonly known as NAPO, on Monday, March 25, 2024.



Reacting to this via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Coach Opeele wrote, “I am speechless! SMH.”



In a subsequent post, Coach Opeele warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they risk losing the 2024 election if their members are not whipped in line.



Coach Opeele, who has been very vocal with his support of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, said that "arrogance and self-aggrandizement" will cripple the NPP’s chances of winning the elections.



“Phony, unaccountable, untrustworthy and arrogant attitude would not break the 8. NPP UNEXPECTEDLY won power from the NDC in 2016 and pronounced, 'Ghanaians are not fools. In 2024, Ghanaians won't be fools to vote for a display of arrogance and self-aggrandizement! Be humble,” he stated.



Coach Opeele’s comments follow comments by the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, that Ghanaians asking for a load-shedding timetable should create one themselves.



In what can be termed as a cheeky answer to a question posed by a journalist, in a video shared by JoyNews on X, the minister stated that he does not see the need for any timetable when the power distributor says what is currently happening in the country does not need one.



“Ask those who want it to bring it, if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable,” he stated.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh had earlier denied that the country has returned to the days of dumsor, as what the erratic power supply in the country under John Dramani Mahama was referred to.



“If we are comparing four years, four years, NPP administration energy sector is 300 times better than John Mahama… it’s far much better than John Mahama ever did…



“I’ve promised you that we are going to work on it and it’s not a work that is a single event; it’s a process, and we’ll continue to work on it for the energy sector to become better,” he stated.



