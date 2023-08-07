You are here: HomeSports2023 08 07Article 1819688

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians and Nigerians unite to attack England player for silly foul on Falcons player

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Lauren James and Michelle Alozie Lauren James and Michelle Alozie

Ghanaians and Nigerians on social media have descended on England women's national team star Lauren James for stamping Super Falcon player Michelle Alozie.

James, sister of Chelsea right-back Reece James, pushed Alozue to the ground before deliberately stamping her after the full-back dispossessed her.

The referee whistled for a foul and showed the Chelsea winger a yellow card but rescinded the decision and sent her off after a VAR review.

On social media, Ghanaians and Nigerians slammed James' stunt. Football fans have also spoken out against her.

Lauren James is in contention for the Player of the Tournament award after scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists in four games but she may have played her last game of the tournament.

England, despite being a woman down, went on to beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals.

Checkout some reactions below



























EE/KPE

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment