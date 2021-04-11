Ghanaian youngster Samuel Mone joins Kosovan giants FC Prishtina

Sports News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Mone has completed a move to Kosovo giants FC Prishtina.



The 18-year-old is joining the Eastern European giants from local side African Talent Football Academy.



Mone was linked with a host of European clubs which were interested in landing him but it is believed that Prishtina presented a deal which has his development at the core.



FC Prishtina are the most successful club in the Kosovo Super League.



Mone, played for African Talent Football Academy based in Nsawam. The academy has produced a lot of players including Salisu Mohammed who plays for Southampton FC