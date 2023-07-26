Ghanaian youngster Nana-Wadieh set to join Brooke House College Football Academy

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Ghanaian prodigy Nana-Wadieh Agyekum is on the verge of joining English outfit Brooke House College Football Academy from US-based side Gottschee which is a New York-based MLS Next team.



The 14-year-old is set to cross carpets from the United States to the UK with expectations rife that the move will spur his career to a new level.



Nana-Wadieh, according to GhanaWeb sources is close to enrolling in the football academy which has a reputation for churning out great footballers.



The move to the Leicestershire-based club is expected to expose the highly-rated forward to world-class facilities and coaches that will aid his development.



Nana-Wadieh leaves Gottschee on a high having established himself as one of the best youngsters in the division.



His incredible pace and mercurial skillset coupled with maturity and pausa have led to the youngster being marked by coaches and pundits as one of football’s next breakout stars.



Nana Wadieh is a versatile forward who can play across the front three positions and even drop a little deeper as an attacking midfielder.



With pace to burn and a dribbling skillset akin to some of the world’s best footballers, the move to Europe is expected to catapult Nana Wadieh to global stardom in the foreseeable future.



He is eligible to play for Ghana and the United States of America.



