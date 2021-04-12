Ghanaian youngster Najeed Yakubu impresses in Vorskla's win over FC Lviv in Ukrainian top-flight

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana defender Najeeb Yakubu saw full-time action as Vorskla Poltava claimed a 2-1 home win over FC Lviv in the Ukrainian top flight on Sunday.



The 20-year-old scored full marks at the left-back role which he has cemented for some time now.



Yakubu was booked for just 14 minutes played at the Vorskla Butovski Stadion.



The visitors had the chance to take an early lead on the 15th minute from the spot-kick.



The opportunity was however wasted by FC Lviv winger, Alvaro Vieira in the 15th minute.



Both sides pushed for goals after the visitors failed to plant home their penalty kick.



Back from recess, Vorskla quickly took advantage and shoot themselves in the lead on the 47th minute through Malian international, Ibrahim Kane.



The 20-year-old Malian was on hand to provide an assist for the second goal.



With just three minutes after the first goal, Vladyslav Kulach pounced on Ibrahim Kane’s assist to send Vorskla into a 2-0 lead.



The visitors fought tooth and nail to salvage a goal but Vorskla was resilient in midfield and defense.



On the 72nd minute, FC Lviv pulled a consolation from the boot of Oleksiy Dovgiy.



The scoreline remained 2-1 for Vorskla until the end of the game.



Vorskla earned all three points moving remaining in 5th position.



They have 34 points from 21 matches in the Ukrainian top flight.