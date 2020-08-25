Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Moritz Kwarteng to stay at Hamburg SV

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Moritz Kwarteng

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Moritz Kwarteng has finally agreed to stay at German second tier side Hamburg SV despite interest from Danish club Randers FC.



The midfielder was on the verge of joining the Randers after growing frustrated for the lack of first-team football at the Bundesliga II side.



However, following a meeting between Hamburger SV sporting director Horst Hrubesch, U21 manager Pit Reimers and the player's agent Nochi Hamasor, it was agreed the player will see off the final year of his contract with the promise of first team football.



Kwarteng played nine times last season for the youth team, scoring two times.



But ahead of the start of the Bundesliga II season,the Stuttgart born is expected to fight for a place in the first team, where he will be for the campaign.



The 22-year old previously played for RB Lipezig youth, before moving to Hoffenheim and now Hamburg.

