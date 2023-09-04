Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini climbs off bench to score winner as Sturm Graz beat Altach

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini needed only three minutes to make the difference after climbing off the bench to score the winner as Sturm Graz beat Altach in the Austria Bundesliga.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate was introduced in the 88th minute mark and made his presence felt in the week 6 fixture of the Austrian top-tier league.



Fuseini replaced Manprit Sarkaria two minutes to full time before going on to score the match winner for Sturm Graz in the encounter on Saturday.



Despite creating numerous goal scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as the first half ended in a pulsating goalless draw.



Sturm Graz opened the scoring after recces through Otar Kiteishvili in the 63rd minute but the host restored parity through Paul-Friedich Koller in the 78th minute.



The game seems to have ended in a draw but the Ghanaian youngster proved his worth following his introduction into the game in the dying embers of the game as he found the back of the net to secure the three maximum points for the visitors.



The Ghanaian youngster scored in the 90+1 minutes to make it 2-1 over Altach at the CASHPOINT Arena.