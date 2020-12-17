Soccer News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Michael Baidoo signs contract with FK Jerv

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has signed a permanent deal at Norwegian side FK Jerv.



Baidoo initially joined the Yellow and Blues lads on a year-and-a-half on loan contract from Danish side FC Midtjylland.



The 21-year-old established himself as a key member of the team, winning the side’s Player of the Year.



His distinctive performances have not gone unnoticed as he has been rewarded with a two-year permanent contract.



“We look forward to seeing Michael back in Jervdrakta in 2021, in the club’s 100th anniversary. We look forward to seeing him, the rest of the team and the whole club take a step forward in a very exciting anniversary season”, the club stated.



“We would also like to thank FC Midtjylland and the process between the clubs for making this transition possible. Once again we see that the club’s good cooperatively!.t hanks very well!”, the club added.



He played 27 matches in 2020 for his team FK Jerv and scored four goals with three assists.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.