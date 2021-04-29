Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Baah undergoes Watford medicals

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Watford are set to swoop for Rochdale’s impressive youngster Kwadwo Baah, with the player believed to be undergoing a medical, according to Mark McAdam, with the newly-promoted side.



The England born Ghanaian's impending move to the Premier League returnees will be a coup for Watford.



If they did manage to seal a deal to bring him to Vicarage Road, it could be seen as a rather big statement of intent from the club and a bit of a coup.



Baah may only be young but he’s already been drawing attention from clubs a lot bigger and a lot further up the football pyramid. For example, Manchester City have been sniffing around the 18-year old according to the Manchester Evening News and were hopeful of trying to seal a deal for him back in January.



However, they couldn’t reach an agreement for his signature and, having missed out on signing the player on transfer deadline day, there are now several other teams competing with them for his signature.



Watford, on the other hand, could provide more of a chance for frequent action now. Baah may be young but age is irrelevant if he has the talent. If Given the chance in the first-team and the Premier League for the club, he could take the chance with both hands and prove he deserves to be a first-team regular in the here and now.



This season, Baah has started only 13 games but he’s been impressive on those occasions. The talent is there for all to see, as he has contributed three goals and two assists to his side from the forward position.