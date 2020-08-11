Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu grabs equalizer in KAS Eupen's draw against OH Leuven

Ghanaian teenager Isaac Nuhu scored on the opening day of the Jupiler Pro League to salvage a point for KAS Eupen against Oud-Heverlee on Monday evening.



The 18-year old grabbed the equalizer in the 72nd minute after the home side had taken the lead through Sascha Kotysch.



It was the former Aspire Academy player's first senior goal for the club since joining the club in January 2020.



The pacy attacker is expected to play a key role in KAS Eupen's season after earning a place in the first team.



Isaac Nuhu lasted the entire duration, and was caution by the referee in the 48th minute.

