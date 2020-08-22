Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Ginaid Aruna extends stay at Spanish side UD Montijo

Ghanaian player, Ginaid Aruna

Ghanaian forward Ginaid Aruna has extended his stay with Spanish outfit UD Montijo for another year.



The club announced the renewal of the Dream FC player's loan on Saturday morning after impressing before the end of the season because of COVID-19.



Ginaid was UD Montijo's top scorer after netting seven goals in 21 appearances, starting 16 of those games.



He joined the club last summer from the Ghana Premier League side on an initial one year loan.



However, the lower tier team have extended his stay with the option of handing him a permanent deal next season.



"We can define Ginaid as a very complete player with a privileged physique, who multiplies his work being the team's first defender in the offensive zone thanks to his great pressure. In attack he is a footballer who stands out for his back game, he is strong from above and has a great shot," the club wrote on their official website.



"We welcome Ginaid back and thank her for continuing to trust our project. Good luck Ginaid!"





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.