Ghanaian youngster Gideon Kodua wins 2022/23 Dylan Tombides award at West Ham

Sports News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dylan Tombides Award winner for the 2022/23 season is West Ham United u-18s English-born Ghanaian captain Gideon Kodua.



In 32 games this season, Kodua has led Kevin Keen's youth team to 27 victories, leading them to first place in the U18 Premier League South and the FA Youth Cup for the fourth time in West Ham history. Kodua has had an outstanding season.



Kodua, 18, scored 16 goals throughout all competitions, including 12 in the U18 Premier League South and three in the FA Youth Cup. His 35-yard lobbed goal in the decisive 5-1 victory over Arsenal was one of his most impressive strikes.



The Dylan Tombides Award, named for the late West Ham United and Australia U23 striker Tombides, who unfortunately passed away in April 2014 at the age of 20, is given annually to the Academy of Football's top player.



Kodua made his U21s debut in the Premier League International Cup game against PSV at home in October, and he has since made seven appearances across all competitions. The attacker later made his Premier League 2 debut in a 2-2 tie with Blackburn Rovers.