Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Boateng joins Slovakian side ŠTK Šamorín on loan

The 19-year old former Vision FC player joins the second tier side from FC DAC 1904 on a season loan

Ghanaian forward Ernest Boateng has joined Slovakian Liga 2 side ŠTK Šamorín on loan, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 19-year old former Vision FC player joins the second tier side from FC DAC 1904 on a season long loan.



The move is to help the lanky forward earn regular play time and more experience before returning to parent club, FC DAC.



Boateng has immediately been roped into the first team of ŠTK Šamorín, where he has made two appearances already for the club, with an assist to his name.



His contract with FC DAC 1904 expires in 2022, having joined the club from Ghanaian Division One side Vision FC in last summer.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.