Ghanaian youngster Eric Ameyaw signs one-year extension with Fulham

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Eric Ameyaw has signed a one-year contract extension with relegated English Premier League side Fulham.



Ameyaw, 18, is among seven developmental players including compatriot Terry Ablade and Jerome Opoku who have signed fresh deals.



He has signed the new deal after fully recovering from a career-threatening injury.



The Ghanaian made just six appearances for the side's developmental squad after a serious injury kept him out of action for the larger part of the 2020-21 season.



Before Fulham, Eric was born in the United States to Ghanaian parents but moved to Italy at a young age.



He played for AC Gavardo, a club in Brescia, Lombardy. He later moved to England, where he was initially a midfield player, playing for local clubs in the Milton Keynes area.



In 2017, Eric was signed by Northampton Town and he joined their academy where he moved back into defense as a centre back.



In 2020, he joined Dunstable Town who were playing in the ninth tier of English football.



Following a successful trial spell in August 2020, Eric signed for Fulham the following month and joined up with the U23 squad, making his debut in the first league match of the 2020-21 season in a 4-0 victory away at Reading U23.



Unfortunately, one-two months into his Fulham career, Eric sustained a bad knee injury that needed surgery and kept him out for the rest of the season.