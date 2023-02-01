Ghanaian youngster Enock Agyei joins Burnley from RSC Anderlecht

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

English Championship leader, Burnley has signed Belgium-born Ghanaian forward Enock Agyei from Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.



The youngster has signed a four and half year contract with Burnley and has been loaned to K.V. Mechelen until the end of the season.



"We're pleased to announce the signing of 18-year-old Enock Agyei from Anderlecht on a four-and-a-half-year deal The forward will be loaned straight out to K.V. Mechelen until the end of the season - thanks to Anderlecht for their fantastic cooperation throughout this move" an official statement from the Twitter handle of the club read.



The 18-year-old forward has this campaign played 16 matches for Anderlecht Futures in the Challenger Pro League 22/23 football season scoring three goals and providing one assist for



Enoch Agyei was born in Belgium to Ghanaian parents and is a twin to his other brother Ebenezer who has also left Anderlecht but is yet to play for Ghana at any level.



Agyei joined Anderlecht as a child, playing for Anderlecht Youth and Anderlecht U18. He and his twin brother Ebenezer Agyei signed professional contracts in 2020.