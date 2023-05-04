Ghanaian youngster Don-Angelo Konadu signs first professional contract with Ajax

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam have announced that a Ghanaian youngster, Don-Angelo Konadu, who was born in the Netherlands, has signed his first professional contract.



The club announced the signing of Konadu's contract on Wednesday via a statement on their website, stating that the 17-year-old's contract with the club will run until 2025.



The signing of his first professional contract comes on his 17th birthday.



"Two youth players signed their first professional contracts with Ajax on Wednesday," the statement said, adding that "Don-Angelo Konadu and Avery Appiah have both signed contracts retroactively starting from April 1, 2023, and running until June 30, 2025.



"Don-Angelo Konadu is a 17-year-old striker who currently plays in the Ajax U-17 squad and is part of the Ajax youth academy. He is currently recovering from an injury."



Konadu has played six times in the 2022/23 U17 Divisie 1 Spring, scoring four goals.



Overall, he has played 13 times for the Ajax U17 team, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists.



He has not yet represented the Netherlands, where he was born, at any level and is also eligible to play for Ghana.