Ghanaian youngster Dennis Gyamfi undergoing trials at Cercle Brugge

Ghanaian youngster Dennis Gyamfi is in Belgium for trials

Ghanaian youngster Dennis Gyamfi is in Belgium for trials with top-flight side Cercle Brugge.



The 19-year-old right-back is hoping to impress Brugge so he can secure a contract following his departure from Leicester City this summer.



Gyamfi was promoted to Leicester's first team as a replacement for the injured Ricardo Perreira. He, however, did not make any appearance as the season ended.



Thus, he decided to leave the club as he believes the time is right for him to play first team football.



The budding talent made nine appearances and scored one goal for the Foxes’ under-18 team this season before the league came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Gyamfi grew up in England and is eligible to play for all three countries at international level.









