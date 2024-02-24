Ghanaian youngster Clinton Edem Wilson joins Bayer Leverkusen

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youth talent, Clinton Edem Wilson, has officially joined the youth ranks of Bayer Leverkusen after successfully impressing during trials.



The promising forward, who previously played for Nima City FC and Pro Players Football Academy, showcased his skills in youth tournaments for FC Eichsfeld in Germany before making the move to Bayer Leverkusen.



Clinton's football journey includes representing Ghana in the U15 national team, highlighting his potential on the international stage.



The choice of Bayer Leverkusen marks a significant step in his career, offering an opportunity to further develop his talents in an environment known for nurturing young players.



The atmosphere at Bayer Leverkusen is considered favourable for emerging talents, and Clinton Edem Wilson is poised to make the most of this platform. The German side's youth setup is renowned for providing a conducive space for the growth and progress of young footballers.



As the Ghanaian teenager embarks on this new chapter with Bayer Leverkusen, the football community awaits to witness his continued development and contributions to the youth side.

The move reflects not only a personal achievement for Clinton Edem Wilson but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring young footballers in Ghana and beyond.



Clinton may relish the opportunity of meeting Dutch-born Ghanaian right-back Jeremie Frimpong who is a key player for the first team.