Thursday, 24 September 2020

Ghanaian youngster Clinton Antwi begins training with Danish side Esbjerg fB

Ghana youth defender, Clinton Antwi has begun training with Danish Super Liga side Esbjerg fB after completing his loan move from FC Nordsjaelland.



The 20-year-old immediately joined his new teammates as they prepare for the game against Helsingor on Friday, September, 25.



Antwi moves on loan from top-flight Danish side Nordsjælland to 1st division club Esbjerg in the chase of regulalr palying time.



"I need playing time in relation to my development, and therefore I am happy with the opportunity I now get in Esbjerg. I look forward to the challenge and my clear ambition is to fight for a place on the team and do my part so that the club can return to the Superliga. I believe this is the right thing for me," he said after completing the loan move," he said.



Antwi joined Nordsjælland from the Ghanaian academy Right to Dream almost three years ago and after a season on the U19 team established himself in the Superliga squad.



Antwi has played 22 matches for Nordsjaelland since his move from Ghana. He will return to Nordsjaelland at the end of the season.



"I’m humbled and privileged to join the @esbjerg_fb family on a season loan from @fcnordsjaelland. I’m super grateful for the opportunity that both clubs have given me, excited to smashsmart on and off the pitch with the team. Willing to learn and work hard for the team Kom så"





