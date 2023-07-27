Ghanaian youngster Cletus Nombil seals move to Slovak outfit FC Petrzalka

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Cletus Nombil has completed a move to Slovakian Division One side FC Petržalka.



The 22-year-old has signed for the new club to provide a squad boost for the side ahead of the start of the 2023/24 football season.



The deal has been reached following weeks of negotiations where officials of the club and representatives of the player showed intent to make the move happen.



Already, Cletus Nombil has impressed the technical team of FC Petržalka after training with the side since the beginning of the month.



He featured in a test game against Dukla Banska Bystrica last weekend where he provided an assist to help his new club to secure a 4-1 victory.



The former Techiman Eleven Wonders defensive midfielder is upbeat after signing for FC Petržalka and has pledged to work hard to ensure the team achieves success.



In the past, Cletus Nombil played for other clubs including the Israeli First Division side, Hapoel Katamon Jerusalem.



Before that, he played for Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams Football Club.



He is now opening a new chapter of his career and will hope to use his quality to help FC Petržalka throughout the 2023/24 football season.