Ghanaian youngster Christian Nfodjo joins Belgian giants Anderlecht

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Christian Nfodjo has completed a move to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



The budding enforcer joined the Purple and White lads after a successful trial at the club.



Nfodjo will be joining the side’s youth set-up for the rest of the campaign.



He will be handed a professional contract based on his performance with Jean Kindermans’ team.



Nfodjo is a defensive midfielder but can also operate as right back.



He was the captain for the youth side of Racing Gent.



Checkout Nfodjo’s first-day picture at the Neerpede training ground below:



