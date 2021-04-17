You are here: HomeSports2021 04 17Article 1235065

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Christian Nfodjo joins Belgian giants Anderlecht

Nfodjo with his new club coah, Vincent Kompany Nfodjo with his new club coah, Vincent Kompany

Ghanaian midfielder Christian Nfodjo has completed a move to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The budding enforcer joined the Purple and White lads after a successful trial at the club.

Nfodjo will be joining the side’s youth set-up for the rest of the campaign.

He will be handed a professional contract based on his performance with Jean Kindermans’ team.

Nfodjo is a defensive midfielder but can also operate as right back.

He was the captain for the youth side of Racing Gent.

Checkout Nfodjo’s first-day picture at the Neerpede training ground below:

