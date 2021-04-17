Ghanaian youngster Christian Nfodjo joins Belgian giants Anderlecht

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Christian Nfodjo has completed a move to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.
The budding enforcer joined the Purple and White lads after a successful trial at the club.
Nfodjo will be joining the side’s youth set-up for the rest of the campaign.
He will be handed a professional contract based on his performance with Jean Kindermans’ team.
Nfodjo is a defensive midfielder but can also operate as right back.
He was the captain for the youth side of Racing Gent.
Checkout Nfodjo’s first-day picture at the Neerpede training ground below: