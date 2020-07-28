Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Christian Conteh earns plaudit from Feyenoord chief

Christian Conteh is Feyenoord's newest signing

Technical Director of Feyenoord Frank Arnesen has showered praises on new signing Christian Conteh.



Conteh, who was born in Hamburg to parents who emigrated from Ghana, joined the Eredivisie side on a four-year deal from German second-tier side, St Pauli.



"Christian is a right-footed left winger, who can also play on the right. He is very fast and loves to go on an adventure, he is not afraid of the one-on-one. I saw him live at work a year ago when he noticed me. I kept following him a bit."



Conteh has had a relatively disappointing season at Sankt Pauli, where his contract expired this summer. "He's been a bit unlucky with a hamstring injury, but he's all over that. He has undergone extensive medical examinations and he has come through this positively," Arnesen noted.



“Christian is a talent, but we may not expect too much from him in the first few months. He must first get fit, get fit and then it is important that he also gets to know Feyenoord. A bit of the Luis Sinisterra scenario? Yes you can say that. We now have some good young guys in that position with Summerville, Conteh and Sinisterra. The future looks bright in that regard," said the TD.



"It was very important to me that Köckü and Fer would sign up. That is of course the most important: keep players who know Feyenoord, know the Dutch league and have played international matches. It is always a nice feeling when you can say in July: we are going in the right direction and our selection is almost complete before we start training on July 27."

