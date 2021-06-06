Ghanaian youngster Assibey-Mensah scores for Mainz against Stuttgart

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Raphael Assibey-Mensah scored for TSV Schott Mainz in their 4-2 defeat to VfB Stuttgart II in the Regionalliga Sudwest on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



The 21-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as his side lost at home in their match week 41 encounter.



Marco Pasalic opened the scoring for Stuttgart in the 27th minute before Marcel Sökler doubled their advantage two minutes after the recess.



Sökler grabbed his brace in the 52nd minute with a sublime strike to make it 3-0.



Assibey-Mensah netted a consolation for Mainz in the 66th minute but Thomas Kastanaras scored again for the visitors to restore their three goals advantage.



In the closing stages of the game, Janek Ripplinger grabbed another consolation goal for the Blue and Whites as they suffered a 4-2 defeat.



Assibey-Mensah has made 39 league appearances, scored 13 goals, and provided six assists for Mainz this season.