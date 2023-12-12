Ghanaian youngster Ali Fadal makes Valencia senior debut

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja says Ghanaian youngster Ali Fadal has a great future ahead of him.



The youngster made his senior debut for the Spanish side on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in their Copa del Rey game against lower tier side Arosa SC.



Fadal impressed with the 19 minutes he got on the pitch, with fans yearning to see more of the Valencia Mestalla product in senior games.



Ukrainian Roman Yarechuk scored the only goal of the game in the eight minute to see the La Liga club progress to the next round of the Cope del Rey.



Speaking after the game, Baraja was looking forward to seeing the young midfielder more in training.



"Ali Fadal has a great future but is in the process of growth. It's the same case with Camus. Having minutes with the first team is positive to assess their options in the club."



While it is true that this was Ali Fadal's first time playing in an official match with Valencia, he had previously played in friendlies.



In December 2022, during the break for the Qatar World Cup, he played against Leeds U21 and Clermont.



Later, in the summer, he was on the bench in the preseason victory against Nottingham Forest.