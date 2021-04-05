You are here: HomeSports2021 04 05Article 1224061

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian youngster Abdul-Aziz Yakubu bags MOTM award in Estoril away draw in Portugal

Ghanaian forward Abdul-Aziz Yakubu was named Man Of The Match as Estoril Praia held FC Vizela in the Liga Portugal 2.

Vizela came from behind to draw 1-1 with Estoril at the Estadio de Vizela on Saturday.

Yakubu netted in the 12th minute to put Estoril ahead in the game with a fine finish but Vizela drew level in the 64th minute through forward Andre Soares.

Yakubu has now taken his goal tally in the Portuguese second-tier to 10 after 22 matches.

The 22-year-old who is on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes has notched 13 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

