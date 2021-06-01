Ghanaian youngster Aaron Opoku returns to Hamburg after Regensburg loan

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

German-born winger of Ghanaian descent, Aaron Opoku-Tiawiah has returned to Hamburg SV following the end of his loan deal with SSV Jahn Regensburg.



The youngster spent his developmental days as a footballer in the youth teams of the German Bundesliga 2 club.



Although he has proven that he is ready for the first team in the past two seasons, the club has been sending him out on loan to help his development.



In the 2020/2021 football season, Aaron Opoku was loaned to SSV Jahn Regensburg. Having impressed, he has returned to his parent club and set to fight for a place in the Hamburg SV team for the next season.



Although he is not certain of securing a place in the squad, he has decided to give it his all in pre-season to ensure he is given the opportunity to help the team.



In the just-ended football season, Aaron Opoku made 22 appearances for Regensburg where he scored one goal and provided two assists.