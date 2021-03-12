Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian wunder-kid Brian Brobbey seals victory for Ajax against Young Boys in Europa League

Brian Brobbey, Ghanaian footballer

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey climbed off the bench to seal a 3-0 win for Ajax against Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday.



Ajax displayed a masterful performance in the quarter final of the Europa League clash against the Swiss giants.



It was all the Dutch side in the first half but were wasteful in front of goal.



Davy Klaassen put the Amsterdam-based side ahead in the 62nd minute.



Dusan Tadic extended the hosts lead ten minutes later before coach Erik Ten Hag introduced Brian Brobbey in place of David Neres.



The Ghanaian youngster wasted no time in announcing his presence in the 90th minute by unleashing a shot straight into the bottom left corner.



Brobbey’s compatriot and teammate Kudus Mohammed warmed the bench for the entire duration.