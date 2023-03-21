Ghanaian woman based in Portugal recounts how Christian Atsu supported her in time of distress

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Beyond his performance on the field, testimonies about the life of Christian Atsu following his demise have brought to light his acts of benevolence and philanthropy.



In a video shared by Ghana News TV on YouTube, a Ghanaian lady based in Portugal shared her personal experience with Atsu at a time when she was at her lowest.



Addressing a gathering of Atsu’s family and friends during his funeral activities, the lady said she met the late Black Stars player in Portugal in 2011 when she was struggling with her preterm baby.



“Before giving birth, the man responsible left. In March 2011, I met Christian and he asked me for directions to a shop where he can get gari to buy. After showing him the shop and buying his gari, he looked at my baby with an oxygen tube in his nose and asked me if he is sick? I told him no, and that he is a premature baby. He just looked at me and told me to ask him for help if I needed any right after giving me his number,” she narrated.



According to the lady, her first encounter with Atsu who was then struggling to find his feet as a young player with FC Porto’s junior team made her a long-term beneficiary of his benevolence.



“I was without a husband and with a baby who needed to be taken to the hospital every week. I was very broke with no money to even feed but Christian entreated me to fall on him whenever I needed help. He was giving me €200 every week,” she said.



Amidst tears, the lady further narrated that she received help from Atsu in various forms mostly monetary, including helping her to secure a Portuguese passport.



She noted that the footballer at a point trusted her with his bank card and pin when he needed her to run some errands.



She added that she formed a good relationship with Atsu and his wife throughout his footballing career and remained a beneficiary of his benevolence.



“The Christian you gave birth to, did not start being charitable just 5 years ago. Standing here today my son will be 13 in July and if I had not met him… I am sharing my condolence with all of us here. I am grateful to you for giving birth to such a person who helped me to be where I am today,” she added.



Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



His demise has since attracted several testimonies of his benevolence to all manner of persons from all spheres of life including orphans, prisoners among others.



The late Christian Atsu Twasam was laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2023, in his hometown of Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region after a state-assisted funeral in Accra.







