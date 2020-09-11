Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger to stay at Hansa Rostock on loan from Hamburg SV

German-born Ghanaian forward, Aaron Opoku

German-born Ghanaian forward, Aaron Opoku could stay at Hansa Rostock on loan for the 2020/21 season despite interest from other clubs.



The highly-rated winger played 33 times for the lower tier side, scoring five times last season.



But his return to his parent club, Hamburg SV, seems unlikely because of limited chances.



Hamburg is reluctant to sell but will allow the budding talent to go on another loan spell.



Born in Hamburg, Opoku spent most of his time with the youth team of Hamburg before going on loan at Hansa last season.

