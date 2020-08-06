Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger Lovette Felicia joins Karlstad BK in Sweden

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Lovette Felicia

Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Lovette Felicia has signed for Swedish club Karlstad BK until December 2020.



The 24-year-old has been training with the Swedish third-tier club for a week and a half and now the partners have agreed on a transfer.



Lovette signs a contract for the rest of the season which ends in December.



Lovette joins from Dutch club Rkavv where he accounted for an impressive 18 goals in 17 matches.



Following his unveiling, told the club's website that he is looking forward to the autumn season and that he has felt a warm welcome from both players and people around the club.



Lovette was born to Ghanaian parents in the Dutch town of Den Haag. He is a Ghanaian passport holder.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.