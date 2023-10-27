Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq nets consolation goal for AZ Alkmaar in heavy defeat to Aston Villa

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Sadiq scored the only goal for AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night when the team locked horns with Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.



The talented forward started for his team today in the Round 3 game game of Group E in the European Club competition.



Operating from the flanks, Ibrahim Sadiq did his best for the home team but the side could just not handle the quality of the visitors.



In the game today, Aston Villa took the lead after 13 minutes into the first half when Leon Bailey got his name on the scoresheet.



Ten minutes later, the continuous pressure from the away team paid off as an equalizer from Youri Tielemans doubled the lead for the side.



Thanks to second half goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn, Aston Villa cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes,



The result leaves the Dutch outfit bottom of Group E of the Europa Conference League.