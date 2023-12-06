Ghanaian winger Francis Andy Kumi scores to inspire OFK Vrsac to beat Mladost GAT 2-0 in Serbia

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Francis Andy Kumi put up a fine display on Sunday, December 3, to help his club, OFK Vrsac to beat Mladost GAT 2-0 in Serbia.



The winger started for his team in the Round 19 contest of the Serbian PRVA Liga.



In a game against Mladost, Francis Andy Kumi operated from the flanks as he used his pace and skills to torment the opponent's defense.



He scored the first goal of the match three minutes into the second half to give OFK Vrsac the lead.



That equaliser inspired the home team to play with more swagger and intent going forward.



Through the efforts of the team, OFK Vrsac scored a second through Djordje Glavinić to cruise to a delightful 2-0 win at the end of the game.



Having bagged all three points from the game against Mladost GAT, OFK Vrsac have now moved to 8th in the Serbian Prva Liga.



Francis Andy Kumi who lasted the entire duration of the match is looking confident and will hope to score more goals for the team as the season progresses.