Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei to miss crucial match against Hoffenheim due to yellow card accumulation

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Bochum will be without Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei for their upcoming home match against TSG Hoffenheim on matchday 31, set to take place on April 26, 2024.



The 30-year-old winger was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during the away match against VfL Wolfsburg, triggering an automatic suspension.



Bochum, currently sits in the 15th position on the Bundesliga table, with 27 points after 30 games. The team has lost three and drawn two in their last five league games, leaving them with just four games to secure their place and avoid slipping into the relegation zone.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei has been a key player for Bochum this season, making 23 appearances in the Bundesliga. He has contributed one goal and two assists to the team's efforts.



His absence could be a significant blow to Bochum's hopes of securing a win against TSG Hoffenheim and improving their league standing.