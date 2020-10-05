Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah undergoing QPR medicals

Ghana international, Albert Adomah

Albert Adomah is undergoing a medical exercise at QPR and could complete his transfer before the end of today.



This is after Ghanasoccerent.com exclusively reported four days ago that Championship club has made contact with the Ghanaian winger.



It is a free transfer as Adomah is without a club after departing Nottingham Forest this month.



He departed Nottingham Forest by mutual consent, terminating his contract after falling out of favour.



Adomah joined Forest from Aston Villa on a free transfer last summer but made only five starts in the Championship for Nottingham.



The 32-year-old is a boyhood QPR fan who was born in Lambeth.

