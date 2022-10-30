Ghanaian trio secure promotion to Allsvenskan with Halmstad BK

Sports News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Sadat Karim, Thomas Boakye, and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh secured promotion to the 2023 Allsvenskan with Halmstad BK in Sweden.



Despite Halmstad BK's 2-0 defeat to Eskilstuna away on Saturday afternoon promotion was already sealed.



The first chance came in the 11th minute when Erik Ahlstrand hit a powerful shot and the goalkeeper had trouble handling the ball.



Four minutes later, AFC had the next big chance, but Malkolm Nilsson Säfqvist made a brilliant save.



After the break, Malkolm Nilsson Säfqvist couldn't resist when André Alsanatii shot and the goalkeeper got his hands on the ball but couldn't stop it from rolling teasingly over the goal line to make it 1-0.



After just over an hour, Eskilstuna increased to 2-0 through a goal by Ashley Coffey.



Sadat Karim was substituted in the 59th minute, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh in the 46th minute, but Thomas Boakye played full throttle against AFC Eskilstuna.



Halmstad BK will play IK Brage in their last game in Superettan this season.