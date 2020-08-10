Sports News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian trio helped Elman FC to finish third in the Somali league

Zakaria Issahaque, Wahidu Mumuni and Issah Ibrahim

Ghanaian trio Zakaria Issahaque, Wahidu Mumuni and Issah Ibrahim helped Somali top-flight side Elman SC to a third-place finish in the Somalia Premier League



The three trio played a huge role throughout the season for Elman SC and were key to their impressive display throughout the season.



Defender Wahidu Mumuni featured in 17 league matches out of 18 for Elman SC, scored two and assisted twice in the process.



Zakaria Issahaque who partnered Wahidu Mumuni in defence also played 17 league games out of the 18 league matches.



Attacker Issah Ibrahim who joined Elman SC halfway into the campaign also played two matches out of the nine final matches of the season in his maiden season in the Somali top-flight league.



Elman SC after 18 league matches finished 3rd with 34 points just 2 points behind champions Mogadishu City Club.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.