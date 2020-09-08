Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Ghanaian teenager Yeboah Amankwah joins Rochdale FC on loan

Ghanaian teenager Yeboah Amankwah has joined English lower-tier club Rochdale FC on a season-long loan deal ahead of the start of the next football season.



The English-born defender has been signed from Premier League side Manchester City in the ongoing transfer window to give Dale a squad boost in the 2020/20201 season. “Rochdale Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Yeboah Amankwah from Manchester City.



“The 19-year-old defender joins Dale on a season-long loan from the Premier League side.



“The move to the Crown Oil Arena sees him, team, up with fellow City loanee Gavin Bazunu, as well as his cousin – Kwadwo Baah!”, an official club statement said on Monday.



Last season, Yeboah Amankwah featured in 31 matches for the U-18 team of Manchester City where he managed to provide 2 assists.



At Rochdale, the club will rely on him to solidify their defense when the new season commences.

