Ghanaian teenager Michael Adu leaves West Ham United

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian teenager, Michael Adu has parted ways with English Premier League outfit West Ham United according to reports.



The midfielder who graduated from the Academy of the Hammers made his first appearance in a U18 Premier League South matchday squad against Swansea on January 19, 2019, when he was just 16 years old at the time.



After signing on scholarship terms that summer, the versatile midfielder was also named by Kevin Keen on the bench for the U18 Hammers' 3-3 draw at home to Reading on August 31, 2019.



Michael Adu, now 18 made his first start of the 2020/21 season at left-back against Chelsea, playing the full 90 minutes of an encouraging defeat for the young Hammers.



Although he has improved his game, West Ham United has taken the decision not to renew his contract at the end of the just-ended season.



As a result, the Ghanaian international has been released and is now a free agent.



His representatives are working to secure a deal for him in the summer transfer window before next season.