Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian teenager Godwin Bentil tests positive for coronavirus

Bentil will not play for Le Harve as they take on Caen in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday

Ghanaian teenage sensation Godwin Bentil is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.



The forward returned positive following test this week and is expected to be out of action for approximately two weeks.



He will return to pitch only when he tests negative for the virus, which has claimed over a million lives worldwide.



Bentil will not be available for selection when Le Harve takes on Caen in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday.



The 19-year-old has been good for Le Havre since joining them from Ghanaian side Attram De Visser Academy last year.



He has scored two goals in seven games so far this season.

