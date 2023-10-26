Ghanaian teenager Fatawu Ganiwu to visit French Ligue 1 side RC Lens in November

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Ghanaian top talent Fatawu Ganiwu will in the coming days depart Ghana for Europe where he will train with some European clubs, according to World Football Transfer expert Fabrizo Romano.



Ganiwu will make his first European stop in France where he will watch French side RC Lens take on PSV in the UEFA Champions League in November.



The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has been on the radar of top European clubs, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg all monitoring him as they are keen on signing the wonderkid.



Fatawu Ganiwu who plays for Division 2 side, Sporting Avranches in Accra was a key part for Ghana’s U17 (Black Starlets) when they emerged victorious in the UEFA Under 16 Tournament held in Serbia in April, 2023.



