Ghanaian teen Kelvin Abrefa scores sensational goal as Reading beat Watford in FA Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Kelvin Abrefa scored a stunning goal on his FA Cup debut to power Reading FC into the fourth round.



Abreafa's sensational curler and Shane Long's injury-time strike ensured the Royals progressed at the expense of their Championship rivals at the Madejski stadium.



The English-born Ghanaian was making his fourth senior appearance this season, and repaid manager Paul Ince a goal-of-the-round contender.



Having excelled on the right flank, the 19-year-old sent in a teasing cross that evaded the Watford goalkeeper just before half-time.



Compatriot Baba Rahman, who started was replaced in the 87th minute by Nesta Guinness-Walker.



Long finished the game in style for Reading after netting his side's second in injury time.



Another Ghanaian in action was Michael Adu Kofi of Watford while captain of Reading Andy Yiadom missed the game.