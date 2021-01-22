Sports News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian teen Hope Avayevu joins USL side North Texas SC

Budding talent, Hope Kodzo Avayevu

Ghanaian youngster Hope Kodzo Avayevu has completed his move to United Soccer League side North Texas SC.



The 18-year-old joins the American club on a three year deal with the option of extending his stay for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.



Avayevu will be moving to the United States in the coming days after FIFA agent Robert Osei Mensah of Ghamerico Management LLC helped acquire the player's visa.



The teen sensation previously played for Faith Academy before excelling with Bechem United at the Dr. Pepper Dallas Cup in 2019 with the club.



“Hope is a very exciting young talent that we have been tracking for a while now and also had the opportunity to bring him to train with us last year,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny.



“He has been on the radar for many big clubs and we have worked hard to bring him here. We see a really bright future for Hope.”



FIFA agent Robert Mensah is also delighted to have secured the player's papers which will enable him to leave Ghana to begin his professional career abroad.



"I am grateful to God that we were able to secure his papers. He will be travelling soon to start his career in the US," he said.