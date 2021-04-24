Ghanaian teen Daniel Owusu cameos as SV Horn lose to BW Linz

Sports News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian starlet Daniel Owusu made a brief appearance for SV Horn in the 2-1 loss against BW Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga II.



The 18-year-old striker moved to the Red Bull Arena on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Ghanaian side WAFA.



Owusu was quickly shipped out on loan to SV Horn for the remainder of the season.



The young forward made his competitive debut for the side when he came on as a late substitute for Colombian defender Luis Lucho Díaz in the match against BW Linz.



His introduction did little to change the score line as BW Linz left the Sparkasse Horn Arena with the maximum points.



Owusu has made six appearances for the side since joining on loan in February this year.