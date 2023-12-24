Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim scores in Hong Kong Rangers draw with Kitchee

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim registered his name on the scoresheet in Hong Kong Rangers' draw with Kitchee in the Sapling Cup.



Nassam lasted the entire duration in his outfit 4-4 home draw against Kitchee on Saturday morning.



In a spirited performance, Kitchee scored in the 10th minute through Hong Kong international Chun-Him Yuen.



Hong Kong international Hoi-Chun Leung equalized for the home side in the 13th minute. Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim scored from the penalty spot in the 26th minute to make it 2-1.



Hong Kong Rangers returned to the dressing room with a 2-1 score.



In the 48th minute, Hong Kong international Chin-Lung Cheng equalized for Kitchee. Hong Kong international Chin-Lung Cheng propelled his team into the lead with a goal in the 69th minute.



17-year-old Hong Kong international Yeung Cheuk Kwan scored the away side's 4th goal in the 82nd minute. Chiu Ching Yu Sergio and Yumemi Kanda scored Hong Kong Rangers' 3rd and 4th goal in added time.



The 26-year-old has scored twelve goals and provided one assist in all competitions for Hong Kong Rangers this season.