Ghanaian striker Samuel Obeng on target for Huesca in 1-1 draw against Tenerife

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Samuel Obeng put up a very good performance to help Huesca to draw 1-1 with CD Tenerife on Monday evening.



The young but experienced attacker started for his team today in the Round 37 encounter of the ongoing Spanish La Liga 2 season.



Following a very good display from Huesca today, the team had the lead at halftime.



Leading striker Samuel Obeng was presented with a fine opportunity in the 33rd minute and made sure he buried the ball in the back of the net.



Unfortunately, for Huesca, the team could not defend the lead in the second half. A strong display from CD Tenerife saw the team restoring parity through a strike from Waldo Rubio.



In the end, the game finished 1-1 as both teams bagged a point.



With his goal today, Samuel Obeng now has five goals and one assist after making 13 appearances in the Spanish La Liga 2 this season.