Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache proves vital for FC Kaiserslautern despite injury concerns

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ragnar Ache, the 25-year-old German-born Ghanaian striker, has emerged as the pivotal figure for FC Kaiserslautern this season, scoring a remarkable 14 goals despite battling recurrent injuries.



Ache, who is contracted with FCK until 2026, has become the Red Devils' lifeline, with his goals providing crucial insurance for the team.



According to the "Bild" newspaper, Ache's current market value stands at €2 million. This figure could significantly increase if he is transferred during the upcoming summer window, potentially injecting a substantial sum into the club's Betzenberg coffers.



Ache's season has been marred by injuries, including a torn ankle ligament, calf problems, and a recent thigh muscle injury sustained in his last game. However, these setbacks have not deterred him from making a significant impact on the field.



Last season, Ache showcased his talent with SpVgg Greuther Fürth, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 32 games.



His impressive performance has continued this season, making him a valuable asset for FC Kaiserslautern and a potential target for other clubs in the upcoming transfer window.