Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian striker Owusu-Sekyere bags brace in Paide Linnameeskond easy home win

Ghanaian youngster Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere bagged a brace for Paide Linnameeskond in the Estonian Premium Liiga opener on Sunday.



Paide recorded a 5-1 mauling over JK Trans Narva in the first league game of the 2021 season at the



Owusu-Sekyere netted his first goal of the game in the 48th minute after Siim Luts puts the side ahead in the first half.



The 21-year-old striker scored again in the 85th minute before Malian forward Hadji Drame completed the routing five minutes later.



Trans Narva got their consolation through Ghanaian defender Abdul Razak Yusif who scored an own goal.



Owusu-Sekyere scored 10 goals in 13 appearances in the past season and has begun the current season on a bright note netting twice in his first game.