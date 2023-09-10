Ghanaian striker Omar Bogle scores for Newport County against Crawley Town

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian striker Omar Bogle scored in Newport County's 4-1 defeat to Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon.



Bogle started the game at the Broadfield Stadium and lasted the full 90 minutes. Goalkeeper Corey Addai was in posts for Crawley Town.



With only six minutes on the clock, the hosts scored their opening goal. Ronan Darcy and Adam Campbell's brilliant movement in the center found Nick Tsaroulla in the box, and the striker fired low beyond Townsend's extended arms.



The county reacted promptly. In the 10th minute, Omar Bogle pushed the Crawley defense out of the way and skillfully struck the ball to the left-hand side of a stationary Addai, pulling County level.



Adam Campbell scored in the 54th minute to extend Crawley Town's lead. Campbell again scored his second and Crawley's third goal in the 67th minute to make it 3-1.



Crawley added a fourth goal in the 77th minute when captain Ben Gladwell struck from beyond the box into the bottom right-hand corner, clinching the points for the hosts.