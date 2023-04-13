Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari scores for Slovan Bratislava in Slovak Cup semi-final

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Malik Abubakari was in action for Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday when the team locked horns with MFK Skalica in the Slovak Cup semi-final.



In the first leg encounter of the semi-final clash, the striker started for his team and put up a fantastic performance.



The striker was presented with a good chance in the 19th minute and scored to give Slovan Bratislava the lead after he was assisted by midfielder Jaromir Zmrhal.



Six minutes later, MFK Skalica equalised to restore parity to the game when Adam Morong found the back of the Slovan Bratislava.



In the closely contested encounter, Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari lasted 64 minutes before his place was taken by winger Vladimir Weiss.



The substitute went on to score in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 win for Slovan Bratislava.



Malik Abubakari and his teammates now go into the second leg of the semi-finals match of the Slovak Cup with a narrow advantage.



This season, the Ghanaian has scored four goals in all competitions and gradually set himself up as a key player for his team.